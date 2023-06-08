If there’s one thing Beyoncé has shown, it’s her ability to go above and beyond. Whether it’s with her choreography, lyrics, tours, or performances, she always takes care of each and every detail, managing to impress both fans and strangers alike.

In the world of fashion, this is no exception. For her most recent Renaissance tour, Beyoncé spared no expense. During her European performances, she gave us a glimpse at her jewelry collection fit for a queen. The pieces she has worn were specially commissioned for the tour and crafted by Tiffany & Co.

Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co.: a unique style partnership

Tiffany’s role as the official jewelry of the Renaissance World Tour represents the evolution of the 2022 campaign by the House, starring Beyoncé: Lose Yourself in Love. Inspired by Studio 54, the campaign video featured the artist wearing a custom-made Tiffany HardWear necklace and spectacular diamond designs, including a 10-carat ring and Lock bracelets with diamond pavé. For the Renaissance World Tour, the pop culture icon has dazzled with unique creations and designs inspired by the House’s extensive archives and main collections.

The Renaissance World Tour began on May 10th in Stockholm and will close on September 27th in New Orleans. While we await the opportunity to enjoy it live, here is a recap of the pieces she has worn during the tour.

Beyoncé‘s iconic jewelry on the Renaissance World Tour