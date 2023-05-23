Will Destiny’s Child reunite? Beyoncé’s dad says the world needs ‘One Last Album’

A Destiny’s Child reunion would be a wish come true for many fans of Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams, and according to Mathew Knowles, it can only happen if they agree to do so.

“It’s a decision that the ladies would have to make,” Knowles, manager for the group and Beyoncé‘s father, told ET. “And I would certainly support that decision as I still manage Destiny’s Child. I would love to see that as well.”

The group parted ways in 2006 to start their solo careers

Although they have sung together several times during Beyoncé's concerts, fanatics look forward to enjoying another album and world tour.

“I think the fans will be just overjoyed, overwhelmed,” he says. “And hopefully, they do one last time in their career. Hopefully, they give us one last album. Who knows? You never know. You never say it can’t happen because this is entertainment. A lot of things can happen.”

In 1990 in Houston, Texas, Knowles formed the group initially named Girl’s Tyme. The music executive said he knew they would become legendary figures in the entertainment industry. “If you don’t believe, who else is gonna believe? So it starts with you have to believe, and you have to have the strategy,” he told the publication.

“You have to have the talent. You have to have all the work ethics, being a visionary, all those things. There are a lot of moving parts that bring success. The right record label, the right distribution, and the right partners that we had, like L’Oréal and Samsung. All those things are what brought about the success along with great songs,” he revealed.

Knowles also said he wanted them to have solo careers. “We strategized five years out in the beginning of these ladies‘ career, where they will be, which is why they did their solo projects,” he adds. “Doing Destiny’s Child, that was not happenstance or luck, that was a strategy that each one of them will build their own unique following. And their own unique base, come back together, Destiny’s Child, and go back out as solo artists. That was all strategy.”

Now that Bey, Kelly, and Michelle are well-respected in the industry and fulfilled the dream, Knowles feels gratitude. “I’m extremely grateful because they work so hard for their dreams to come true. So you can only have gratitude. And that’s what I have,” he assured.

As a proud dad, Knowles shared he is excited about Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour. “My first show is in London, and I’m really look forward to that,” he tells ET. “Beyoncé is one of the best entertainers in the world, if not the best today. And, you know, she always surprises me. She always takes it to a higher and higher and higher level. But giving back to her fans. I think everyone walks out very, very surprised, very fulfilled; that reminds me of the album Destiny Fulfilled. They walk out very fulfilled. She’s a true entertainer.”

In 2021, rumors of a reunion began circulating after a social media hint. Diehard fans of the early 2000s group noticed that the Facebook and Twitter accounts of Destiny’ Child had its header image changed. Although this was something subtly, there are some possible clues hinting towards the group releasing new music.