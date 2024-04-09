Beyoncé makes history with ‘Cowboy Carter’: A look into her latest achievement

Beyoncé, the reigning queen of music, has once again shattered records and defied expectations with her latest triumph: Cowboy Carter. This groundbreaking album has not only dominated the charts but has also made history in more ways than one.

On April 8th, Billboard unveiled the astonishing news that Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter had soared to the coveted No. 1 position on the Top Country Albums chart. This achievement is monumental, as it marks the first time a Black female artist has accomplished this feat since the chart’s inception over half a century ago in January 1964.

This momentous attainment saw her dethroning Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves’ duet

Cowboy Carter swiftly ascended to the top spot on multiple prestigious charts including the Billboard 200, Americana/Folk Albums, and Top Album Sales charts. The album’s remarkable success was evident by the staggering 407,000 equivalent album units it sold in its very first week of eligibility for chart placement.

Released on March 29th, Cowboy Carter immediately captivated audiences worldwide with its unique blend of country, folk, and Americana influences. In a press release issued shortly after the album’s debut, Beyoncé unveiled a star-studded lineup of collaborators, showcasing the diversity and richness of the musical tapestry she had woven. From legends like Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson to contemporary icons like Post Malone and Miley Cyrus, Beyoncé assembled a dream team of vocalists, musicians, and orators to bring her vision to life.