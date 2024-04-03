Michelle Obama endorses Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ after backlash

Former First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama recently took to Instagram to express her admiration for music icon Beyoncé, hailing her as a “record-breaker and history-maker.” Obama’s words of praise came in response to Beyoncé’s latest album, “Cowboy Carter,” the eighth studio release from the multi-Grammy-winning artist, which also forms Act II of her renowned “Renaissance” album.

In her Instagram statement, Obama lauded Beyoncé‘s profound impact on music: “With Cowboy Carter, you have changed the game once again by helping redefine a music genre and transform our culture. I am so proud of you!”

©GettyImages



Beyonce and Michelle Obama hug during the 2015 Global Citizen Festival at Central Park on September 26, 2015 in New York City.

Moreover, Obama highlighted the significance of Beyoncé‘s latest release. She emphasized that despite individuals’ challenges in being heard and recognized, Beyoncé‘s music serves as a rallying cry for authenticity and empowerment. “It’s a reminder that despite everything we’ve been through to be heard, seen, and recognized, we can still dance, sing, and be who we are unapologetically,” Obama remarked.

The former First Lady endorsed Beyoncé‘s album for its musical sound and message of empowerment and activism, encouraging individuals to recognize their power to create change. “There’s power in our history, in our joy, and in our votes—and we can each use our own gifts and talents to make our voices heard on the issues that matter most to us,” Obama’s caption read.

In celebrating Beyoncé‘s artistic achievements, Obama also reaffirmed the importance of embracing individuality and using one’s platform to amplify marginalized voices and advocate for justice.

Obama’s post comes after Carlene Carter, the daughter of the legendary June Carter Cash, has extended a warm embrace to the Grammy-winning artist. Carlene, 68, who has carved her path as a country singer, wasted no time expressing her solidarity with Beyoncé. In a heartfelt statement released to the media, she offered support for the multi-talented performer, acknowledging her shared heritage as a Carter and applauding her for venturing into country music.

“I’ve caught wind of some negativity over the release of Beyoncé‘s Cowboy Carter,” Carlene’s statement began. “As a Carter Girl myself and coming from a long line of Carter Girls, I’m moved to ask why anyone would treat a Carter this way?”

Carlene extended an olive branch of admiration and solidarity in a poignant message directed at Beyoncé and her detractors alike. “I am here to let Beyoncé and to all those naysayers know that I admire and love her and all she does,” she declared. Here’s a warm welcome to the Carter Girl Club! It’s only a matter of time before those naysayers become Beysayers.”