Carlene Carter extends support to Beyoncé’s country venture

Beyoncé‘s country album, Cowboy Carter, has created a lot of commotion in the music community, with some people showing enthusiasm while others criticizing it. However, amidst all the noise of criticism, Carlene Carter, the daughter of the legendary June Carter Cash, has extended a warm embrace to the Grammy-winning artist.

Carlene, 68, who has carved her path as a country singer, wasted no time expressing her solidarity with Beyoncé. In a heartfelt statement released to the media, she offered support for the multi-talented performer, acknowledging her shared heritage as a Carter and applauding her for venturing into country music.

“I’ve caught wind of some negativity over the release of Beyoncé‘s Cowboy Carter,” Carlene’s statement began. “As a Carter Girl myself and coming from a long line of Carter Girls, I’m moved to ask why anyone would treat a Carter this way?”

With eloquence and conviction, Carlene defended Beyoncé‘s artistic choice, emphasizing the significance of embracing diverse musical expressions. “She is an incredibly talented and creative woman who obviously wanted to do this because she likes country music. In my book, she’s one of us Carter women,” Carlene affirmed.

The daughter of June Carter Cash and stepdaughter of Johnny Cash, Carlene understands the importance of honoring tradition while embracing innovation. Raised in a family where music flowed through generations like a sacred inheritance, she recognizes the resilience and audacity inherent in the Carter legacy.

Addressing the challenges of breaking barriers in the predominantly white domain of country music, Carlene acknowledged the complexities of acceptance within the industry. “Sometimes the country music ‘establishment’ hasn’t been all that welcoming and sometimes this was accepted with open arms,” she reflected, quoting the legendary Chuck Berry: “It goes to show you never can tell.”

Carlene extended an olive branch of admiration and solidarity in a poignant message directed at Beyoncé and her detractors alike. “I am here to let Beyoncé and to all those naysayers know that I admire and love her and all she does,” she declared. Here’s a warm welcome to the Carter Girl Club! It’s only a matter of time before those naysayers become Beysayers.“

As Beyoncé boldly explores new musical territories, she finds an ally in Carlene, a guardian of the Carter legacy, who reminds us that music knows no boundaries and that the Carter name resonates across genres and generations.