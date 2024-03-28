Beyonce shares memes ahead of ‘Cowboy Carter’ release

Beyonce has seen your memes. In new Instagram posts, Beyonce has been promoting her upcoming record, “Cowboy Carter,” which drops this Friday. She’s shared promotional images and even a loop of herself wearing a cowboy hat that grows larger in size, a clear reference to the memes that popped up after her appearance on the Grammys, where she wore a large white cowboy hat.

The post is made up of various images showing her wearing a golden jumpsuit and a black cowboy hat. The first image is a loop, which shows the cowboy hat growing in size. “Lmfaoooo you got jokes mom,” wrote a follower.

“LMFAOOOOOOO YOU SAW THE HAT MEMES,” wrote a second person.

“Not the hat getting bigger?! She watches us all the time,” wrote a third person.

Other photos show her alongside Jay-Z, likely gearing up and celebrating the release of her new record. Over the past months, fans have shared their joy over “Cowboy Carter,” which was teased during the Super Bowl. Fans are excited about getting new music, especially in the shape of a record that tributes her Texas roots.

More about ‘Cowboy Carter’

“Cowboy Carter” will be released tonight at midnight. The record features collaborations with pop stars and country icons like Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and Linda Martell.

In February, Beyonce dropped two songs from the album: “Sixteen Candles” and “Texas Hold ‘Em,” which have amassed immense popularity and have resulted in plenty of TikTok trends.