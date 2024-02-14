Beyonce makes rare public outing to support her nephew Julez

Beyonce is supporting her family. The beloved performer, who’s currently in the midst of the release of a new record, was spotted at a New York Fashion Week event she attended in support of her nephew, Julez, who’s a model.

Tina Knowles and Beyonce

Daniel “Julez” Smith Jr is the son of Solange Knowles, Beyonce’s sister. He was modeling at the Luar fashion show and had his family sitting in the front row. Beyonce looked stunning in a beige blazer dress that she paired with matching thigh high boots and cowboy hat. She wore sunglasses and accessorized her look with a glittery purse and plenty of jewelry.

Beyonce sat next to her mother, Tina Knowles, who was spotted beaming at the runway and taking pictures once Julez made the stage. “Julez My Baby,” wrote Tina in an Instagram story.

Beyonce’s new record

Over the weekend, Beyonce made headlines when she announced she was releasing a new record. She did the announcement on a Verizon ad that aired during the Super Bowl LVIII broadcast, sharing the news that her new record would drop on March 29.

The album is known as “Act II,” and is a sequel to her previous record, “Renaissance,” which was described as a trilogy. She released two new songs, “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em,” which are both country and suggest her record will stick to this motif.

Fans had been monitoring her movements and can now see hints that she had planted, including the fact that she wore a white cowboy hat at this year’s Grammys.