Beyoncé ’s mom Tina Knowles-Lawson honors granddaughter Blue Ivy for her 11th birthday

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s firstborn daughter Blue Ivy Carter is 11 years old, and proud grandma Tina Knowles-Lawson took to social media to pen a beautiful message.

“The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life,” she wrote on Instagram. “I was really praying and pushing your mom to have you on January 4, which is my birthday,” she recalled. Blue was born on January 7, 2012, at Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, NY.

“I really wanted you to share my birthday, but like your auntie Solo, you decided to come when you were good and damn ready, and that was on January 7, three days after my birthday,” she added. “Knowing you and your personality now, I realize that you needed your own day because you were such a queen, and you are so very special!”

©GettyImages



(L-R) Beyonce, Blue Ivy Carter, and Tina Knowles attend the 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen at Staples Center on February 18, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Knowles-Lawson also shared Blue’s favorite hobbies and skills. “You can sing, dance, play basketball, play volleyball, paint, draw, sculpt, sew, write poetry, write songs, create, act, play the piano! I could go on and on. Because there’s really nothing that you can’t do. You are funny and beautiful and graceful, Kind, and so smart. I could not ask for a better granddaughter Ms. Blue Ivy Carter!” she penned.

“I could not be more blessed, grateful, and completely in love with another human,” she said of her talented granddaughter. “You truly bring me joy!!”