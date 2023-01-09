Beyoncé ’s mom Tina Knowles-Lawson honors granddaughter Blue Ivy for her 11th birthday

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s firstborn daughter Blue Ivy Carter is 11 years old, and proud grandma Tina Knowles-Lawson took to social media to pen a beautiful message.
“The day that you were born was one of the best days of my life,” she wrote on Instagram. “I was really praying and pushing your mom to have you on January 4, which is my birthday,” she recalled. Blue was born on January 7, 2012, at Lenox Hill Hospital, New York, NY.
“I really wanted you to share my birthday, but like your auntie Solo, you decided to come when you were good and damn ready, and that was on January 7, three days after my birthday,” she added. “Knowing you and your personality now, I realize that you needed your own day because you were such a queen, and you are so very special!”
Knowles-Lawson also shared Blue’s favorite hobbies and skills. “You can sing, dance, play basketball, play volleyball, paint, draw, sculpt, sew, write poetry, write songs, create, act, play the piano! I could go on and on. Because there’s really nothing that you can’t do. You are funny and beautiful and graceful, Kind, and so smart. I could not ask for a better granddaughter Ms. Blue Ivy Carter!” she penned.
“I could not be more blessed, grateful, and completely in love with another human,” she said of her talented granddaughter. “You truly bring me joy!!”
Some of Blue Ivy Carter’s greatest accomplishments in honor of her 10th birthday
Blue Ivy looks exactly like Beyoncé during rare public appearance with Jay-Z
Beyoncé and Blue Ivy make the perfect duo modeling the new ‘Icy Park’ collection
In 2021, Blue Ivy Carter won her first Grammy. The rising star received a virtual tribute from her singer mom. In the snaps Beyoncé shared on Instagram, Blue appears posing with her trophy while wearing a crown referencing late rapper and songwriter, the Notorious B.I.G., known for being one of the greatest rappers of all time.
Carter won her first award for “Brown Skin Girl,” becoming the second youngest artist to win a Grammy Award.
In the same year, Blue became the youngest person ever to win an MTV Video Music Award. On Sunday, September 12, she home her first award from the 2021 MTV VMAs, winning the best cinematography category for Beyoncé’s “Brown Skin Girl” video, becoming the youngest VMA winner ever.
Earning the award alongside her famous mother Blue Ivy also shares the honor with “Brown Skin Girl” collaborators Wizkid and SAINt JHN.