Blue Ivy looks exactly like Beyoncé during rare public appearance with Jay-Z

Blue Ivy Carter showed her new look during game 5 of the NBA Finals! The 10-year-old celebrity was accompanied by her dad JAY-Z, and while everyone was focused on the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics game, a video of the father-daughter duo went viral after fans pointed out her incredible resemblance to her mom Beyoncé.

JAY-Z and Blue Ivy wore matching black outfits and white sneakers, with Blue Ivy rocking hoop earrings and a curly hairstyle, making fans immediately think of Beyoncé, posting side by side comparisons with photos of the iconic singer from 2002 and 2007 with the same hairstyle.

The father and daughter shared a sweet moment while attending the game, with the rapper giving her daughter a kiss on the cheek and putting his arm around her, to which she seemed embarrassed on camera and said to him “Dad my hair.”

“Blue Ivy looks just like young Beyoncé! I’m loving her curls” one person commented, while someone else wrote “Blue Ivy and Beyoncé are twins.”

It’s no surprise that Blue Ivy is also showing her incredible sense of style, after attending many red carpets and fashion events with her iconic parents. She was also spotted recently at the Olivia Rodrigo concert in Los Angeles wearing an all black outfit, accesorized with shades and long braids.

BLUE IVY 10 ANOS X BEYONCÉ 10 ANOS pic.twitter.com/eBDsfBAcsJ — Beyoncé Brasil (@beyoncebrasil) June 14, 2022

It’s no surprise that Blue Ivy is also showing her incredible sense of style, after attending many red carpets and fashion events with her iconic parents. She was also spotted recently at the Olivia Rodrigo concert in Los Angeles wearing an all black outfit, accessorized with shades and long braids.