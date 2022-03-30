Beyoncé wears sultry sheer dress for Oscars after-party at the Chateau Marmont

No matter where Beyoncé goes, she always steals the show.

Following a particularly exciting Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27, Bey and her husband, Jay-Z, made their way to an exclusive after-party at the Chateau Marmont.

The songstress avoided being snapped by paparazzi at the after-party, but she did end up posting a series of photos on her Instagram days after the event. The star debuted her super sultry look early Wednesday morning, posing for multiple photos in a sheer dress that shows off all of her famous curves.

Along her dress, which was made of a sheer fabric, there were carefully-placed embellishments throughout to strategically cover the areas she wanted. Plus, the gown featured a high leg slit up one side, making the number all the more sexy. Bey completed her outfit with a pair of retro sunglasses and a chunky diamond necklace, styling her hair in volumonous loose curls.

The “Best I Never Had” singer and her husband hosted their invite-only Oscar party at the historic Chateau Marmont Hotel in West Hollywood. The couple first began hosting their “Gold Party” in 2018, initially in honor of friend Mary J. Blige who earned two nominations for Mudbound that year: one in Best Original Song and a second in Best Supporting Actress.

This time around, the ceremony marked a special occassion for Beyoncé, who recieved her very first nomination at the Oscars this year. Her song, “Be Alive,” which was featured on the King Richard soundtrack, competed in the Best Original Song category against “No Time to Die” by Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell, which ended up taking home the award.

Beyonce opened up the 94th Academy Awards with a performance of the song, which took place at the Compton tennis courts where Serena Williams and Venus Williams learned how to play tennis while growing up. After her breathtaking performance, the singer made her way to the show and sat in the audience with Hov before heading to their after-party.