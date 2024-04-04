Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz’s hilarious joke reveals their love for Beyoncé

Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz are big fans of Beyoncé’s new record, “Cowboy Carter.” In a new Instagram post, Hayek revealed that she and her close friend Cruz had been waiting for years for Beyoncé’s country themed record, sharing the evidence to prove it.

Hayek shared the post on Instagram, sharing various photos of herself and alongside Cruz. She opens the post with two photos of herself wearing a cowboy hat, some sunglasses, and a white t-shirt that reads “Kntry radio Texas.” The last two photos of the post show her and Cruz on the set of “Bandidas,” a movie where the two star as outlaws in 19th century Mexico. The photos show the two posing dramatically for the cameras while in another one they’re laughing and having a good time together.

“Dear Beyonce, Penélope and I have been waiting 20 YEARS for this album! FINALLY, it was worth it,” she captioned the post.

Penélope and Salma’s close friendship

©GettyImages



Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek in 2006

Cruz and Hayek have been friends for over 30 years, discussing their friendship multiple times over their careers. "I was coming here for two months and I didn't know anyone here," said Cruz on an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "And [Salma] picked me up and said, 'You're not going to the hotel. You're coming to my house because this is hard at the beginning and you're going to feel very lonely.'”

In an interview with Vogue, in 2011, Hayek revealed that it was incredibly rewarding to see all of the success that Cruz has accomplished with her life and career. "It is great to see somebody who you think deserves it get everything she has ever dreamed of," said Hayek. "It's magical. It gives you hope."