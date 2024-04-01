Salma Hayek reveals how she would look like as a man in hilarious April Fools’ joke

Salma Hayek shared a hilarious series of photos with her fans and followers, joining the April Fools‘ Day fun. The Hollywood star showed how she would look like as a man, sharing a photo of herself in a masculine version.

“Careful guys, don’t get catfished this April Fools,” she wrote on social media. The photo was created by AI, and Salma used an app to transform herself into a man, with masculine features, short hair, and a beard.

Fans of the actress shared their reactions, revealing they were surprised and excited to see Salma’s photos. “Omg the male version made me feel he is so untouchable, he must have a lot of beautiful high value women around him, how can I make him notice me,” one person wrote.

While someone else commented, “Listen, I’m not even into men but.... I WOULD DEFINITELY,” adding, “That would be a very handsome man, indeed.” Others even said she resembled Chayanne, and others said she would be a “good looking man.”

Salma is always sharing some fun moments with her fans on Instagram, from documenting her appearances on red carpets and runway shows to spending some quality time with her family and friends and even sharing some throwback posts.

Most recently, Salma documented her tropical getaway in Mexico, posing in an orange bikini and swimming in the ocean. “Guess where I am? Tomorrow I’ll give you more clues,” she wrote last week, teasing her followers. “A magical amazing place where all dreams come true,” one of her fans wrote.

She also celebrated St. Patrick’s Day on social media, wearing a stunning green ensemble in Yucatán and hugging a tree with a lush garden in the background.