Salma Hayek shares throwback video in gorgeous white gown

Salma Hayek always has great throwbacks to share. This week, she shared a video captured a couple of decades ago, showing her a little stressed as she got ready for a party. She ended up wearing a white gown that resulted in a stunning and simple look.

The video opens with Hayek getting ready and not knowing what to pick for a party. “I’m trying to decide which dress,” she says in the video, wearing a nude colored slip. “Because I have three rooms of the most beautiful clothes.”

“You get to just go in and pick!” she says, excited. Ultimately, Hayek opted for a white gown in a bias cut. “I feel very very comfortable,” she said to a reporter that later asked her about the look. “It’s very soft.” Hayek captioned the post good naturedly, writing, “Once upon a time, before social media when I was many sizes smaller but not wiser.”

Followers dropped sweet and encouraging comments. “Omg that is so cute,” wrote Julianne Moore.

“Look great there and look great now!!” wrote a second follower.

©GettyImages



Salma Hayek and Maria Conchita Alonso

Which event was Hayek attending?

After some digging, we learned that Hayek’s look was worn in an event in 1997. The event was a fashion benefit hosted in Los Angeles, for the AIDS Project in the city. It was hosted by Tom Ford, who, at that time, was working for Gucci.

Photos show Hayek alongside Maria Conchita Alonso, the Cuban-American actress and musician.