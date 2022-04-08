‘The Brothers Garcia’ reboot will soon premiere on HBO Max

“The Brothers Garcia” aired on Nickelodeon, in the early 2000s. It was an important show, becoming the first to air in the US with a Latino cast and crew. The reboot, titled “The Garcias” will soon premiere on HBO Max.

“The Garcias” picks up 15 years after the end of the original series, with the kids grown up and having families of their own. The series catches them in their home of San Antonio, Texas, with most of the season set in their vacation home in the Riviera Maya, where the kids’ parents surprise them with a two-month vacation.

One of the lead draws of the show is the fact that six of the original cast members will be back, reprising their original roles. Ada Maris, Carlos Lacamara, Alvin Alvarez, Jeffrey Licon, Bobby Gonzalez and Vaneza Pitynski will return as the core family members of the family, portraying their original roles, with new additional cast members playing their extended family. Guest stars are expected, including Maria Conchita Alonso, Nancy Lee, and more.

“The Garcias” premieres this April 14th and it consists of 10 episodes, which will be released on a weekly basis. Jeff Valdez, the creator of the show alongside Mike and Gibby Cevallos, will return as executive producer and show runner, ensuring that the show retains what made it special and unique in its first run.

HBO Max has been slowly adding Latino programs to their roster. While at a slower pace than Netflix, who’s known for having a hold on the international market, in the coming months, HBO Max will be releasing several projects starring Latino artists, including the series “Amsterdam” and the movie “Father of the Bride.”