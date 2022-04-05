Amazon Prime Video acquires the rights to Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel’s ‘Shotgun Wedding’

Jennifer Lopez’s latest flick is coming to a streaming service near you, one way or another.

Amazon Prime Video has acquired the U.S. rights to her romantic action comedy with Josh Duhamel, Shotgun Wedding, from Lionsgate.

Earlier, the Amazon streaming platform picked up the international streaming rights to the film in several territories and now, it’s adding the domestic rights to their repertoire. According to reports from The Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate initially intended a wide theatrical release in the U.S. market for the movie until Amazon made the Hollywood studio an offer they could not pass up on.

This movie’s path has not been so straightforward, facing a big obstacle early on. In 2021, Duhamel replaced Armie Hammer ahead of a Shotgun Wedding shoot in the Dominican Republic, playing the role of the groom. Hammer’s exit came after disturbing comments about the actor made their way onto social media.

Shotgun Wedding is the story of a couple that brings their families together for a destination wedding, even as they get cold feet. The nuptials gone wrong sees everyone’s lives put in danger when the entire wedding party is taken hostage.

“Packed with action, comedy and a dash of romance, Shotgun Wedding is one of those rare films with something for everyone,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

In addition to Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, the movie also stars Jennifer Coolidge, Sonia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, Callie Hernandez and Lenny Kravitz.