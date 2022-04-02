Jennifer Lopez makes a surprise visit to Sephora, takes pics with employees

Jennifer Lopez surprised a lot of Sephora employees. The actress and singer swung by the Sephora at Beverly Hills to thank the people who worked at JLO Beauty, her makeup brand. She shared an Instagram reel where she showed herself getting ready for her day and looking stunning at the store.

Lopez first shared a post and then an Instagram reel. The post is made up of a variety of photos, including her sitting in a Sephora chair, posing alongside the store’s employees and more. “Had a quick lil surprise pop-in at the @Sephora store in Beverly Hills this morning! It was so great meeting the Beauty Advisors and store manager… thank you for being so amazing and supporting JLO Beauty,” she captioned her post.

The Instagram reel kicks off with Lopez getting ready for her day, looking fresh and youthful without wearing an ounce of make up. “We’re gonna get there before the store opens so I can talk to everybody who’s working there and grinding there for JLO Beauty, to show them my appreciation,” she said. The minute she arrives at the store, the employees looked shocked to see her and proceed to talk to her and take selfies together. “I just want to say thank you. For, you know, being out here, on the front lines,” Lopez said, making them cheer in excitement.