The real reason Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck weren’t at the Oscars

Since reconciling their romance last year, fans have been eager to see Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck together any chance they get. Unfortunately for those fans, though, the couple wasn’t in attendance at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27.

Neither J.Lo nor Ben Affleck walked the red carpet at the Oscars, but their skipping the ceremony isn’t exactly surprising, as their projects weren’t up for any awards. Still, a lot of us thought they might make an appearance at the star-studded Vanity Fair Oscars after party later that night, but they didn’t make it out.

The last time the couple was seen at the Academy Awards together was back in 2003, when they first started dating.

Luckily, their lack of attendance this year doesn’t mean trouble in paradise, and fans of the couple have nothing to worry about when it comes to their relationship. Earlier this week, a source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how serious the couple are about their future together, which comes nearly a year into their rekindled romance.

“Ben and Jen can’t wait to spend the rest of their lives together and know that they were destined to be together,” the source said. “An engagement is on the table and it has been an ongoing conversation.”

The source continued, “They actively talk about what didn’t work in the past and use those experiences to strengthen their relationship now, for the future and for the sake of themselves and their families,” the source said. “They are committed to having a healthy, everlasting relationship.”

Not only that, Affleck is also very supportive of his other half and her career, not being threatened by just how successful Lopez is. “Ben is Jen’s number one fan and he completely champions her and always tells her how great she is,” the source said. “He loves talking about her different projects. She is a huge supporter of his too, but Ben really can’t stop telling everyone how smart and hardworking she is.”

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait another year to see these two at the Oscars, but it looks like there are plenty of joint red carpet appearances to come.