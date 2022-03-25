Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pack on PDA while picking up one of their kids from school

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez can’t keep off their hands from each other. After the actors rekindled their romance, they have inseparable. Recently “Bennifer” packed on PDA while picking up the 49-year-old actor’s son Samuel from school.

Ben and the 52-year-old singer, dancer, and businesswoman locked each other’s arms while walking in Los Angeles.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck ahare a steamy kiss while picking off one of their kids from school

For the outing, JLo rocked a nude silk blouse with boyfriend jeans, a Valentino belt, a pair of platform sandals, and her signature oversized sunglasses. Also true to his style, Ben rocked his go-to blue-and-burgundy plaid shirt, jeans, sneakers, and a pair of sunnies.

As we previously reported, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are more than ready to continue their life together in a luxurious property they have already made an offer. According to TMZ, the mansion is valued at $50 million, and they assured the couple spent a few hours inside over the weekend, and JLo’s daughter, Emme, was with them.

According to the listing, the sprawling property belonged to Texas billionaire Todd Lemkin and had an asking price of $65 million.

Affleck and Lopez started dating in 2021 after being engaged nearly 20 years ago. The couple will live with the 49-year-old actor’s children and the “Let’s Get Loud” singer’s twins if they buy the house.