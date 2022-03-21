Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck found the perfect house to live together

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are more than ready to continue their life together in a luxurious property they have already made an offer. According to TMZ, the mansion is valued at $50 million. The power couple has already put a security deposit to establish their next home, located in an exclusive area of Bel-Air in Los Angeles.
The publication also assured that they spent a few hours inside over the weekend, and JLo’s daughter, Emme, was with them.
The property of 20,000 square feet has ten bedrooms and 17 bathrooms, several kitchens, and entertainment amenities such as a theater and an outdoor infinity pool with an incredible view of the valley. In addition, the house has a large gym, and it is surrounded by a forest and lots of vegetation for privacy.
According to the listing, the sprawling property belonged to Texas billionaire Todd Lemkin and had an asking price of $65 million.
Jennifer Lopez looks out of this world in her new eyewear campaign
Ben Affleck visits Jennifer Lopez while she films in Spain for a romantic day in the sun
Ben Affleck makes a cameo in Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Marry Me’ music video
The mansion has a classic design with wood floors, mixed marble, multiple kitchens, entertainment rooms and high ceilings.
Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance in 2021 after being engaged nearly 20 years ago. The couple will live with the 49-year-old actor’s children and the “Let’s Get Loud” singer’s twins if they buy the house.