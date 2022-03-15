Ben Affleck visits Jennifer Lopez while she films in Spain for a romantic day in the sun

It can be hard when your significant other is at work, especially when they are in another country. Jennifer Lopez is currently working on The Mother in Spain, and it looks like Ben Affleck missed his boo so much he hopped on a plane to visit her. On Sunday, Hollywood’s favorite couple was photographed in Gran Canaria, sharing some romantic time.

Lopez looked smitten staring into Aflleck’s eyes while they sat on a park bench.



The couple didn’t seem to be bothered by paparazzi as they enjoyed a romantic walk on the sidewalk, taking in the sights of Gran Caria.



The Mother has been filming in Spain for the last couple of months. Lopez is starring opposite Handmaid’s Tale star Joseph Fiennes, 51, and she is also a co-producer.

In January, production had a hiccup after it was shut down due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer was photographed boarding a private plane back to the U.S at the time.

JLo is spendng spring on set in Spain, but it looks she will be off to the U.K. for summer. According to reports by DailyMail, the couple is “seeking” a home on the outskirts of London. “There is a very trusted team looking for the perfect home for Ben and J-Lo for the summer,” a source told the outlet.

‘“It will probably be the usual mansion in a leafy area on the outskirts of London. American stars love areas such as Richmond, which as well as being lovely, is close to Heathrow Airport. But also near enough to some of the big studios such as Leavesden and Shepperton,” they added.

As for the reason? The outlet notes speculation that Affleck has been in talks with producers of the upcoming Barbie film which is being made at Warner Bros‘ Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire. If Affleck is truly joining the cast, he will be another A-Lister attached to the film, joining Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.