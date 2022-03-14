Almost 20 years after starring in “Jenny from the Block,” Ben Affleck makes another appearance on Jennifer Lopez’s music video. The actor made a cameo on Lopez’s “Marry Me” featuring Maluma, and although we can’t see his face, his shoulders, back, and the head is unmistakable.

In the video Affleck jump in bed with Jennifer and hugs her playfully while she laughs. The clip belongs to the soundtrack song of JLo’s latest movie of the same name.

Ben Affleck makes a cameo in Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Marry Me’ music video

Jennifer Lopez’s latest role hit close to home for the actress. The Hollywood star plays musical superstar Kat Valdez in the romantic comedy. “This movie was very meta for me,” the singer admitted to TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. “This was the first time that I got to really take my own life cause I’ve played a lot of different types of characters in all these different movies over the years, but this is the first time that it was as close to me.”

In another interview with People, Lopez said she was very fortunate to be with Affleck. “I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him,” she said. “It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

Adding, “We both were like, ‘Wow, we’re so happy, and we don’t want any of that to come into play again.’ We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us.”

The Hollywood couple surprised everyone after rekindling their romance in 2021, with fans of the two stars wondering why they decided to get back together after their 2000s romance ended the first time.

“It’s funny because Ben and I were together, and we were so in love…. It was one of the happiest times of my life,” she explained, “But also there was this other thing happening where we were being criticized, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out.”

Jennifer says that trouble in their relationship was caused by media attention, and because the two stars “were just too young to understand at that time what were really the most important things in life.”