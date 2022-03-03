Jennifer Lopez is in Spain shooting her Netflix movie ‘The Mother’

Jennifer Lopez’s awaited film, “The Mother”, is currently shooting in Spain. The actress and singer was spotted in the municipality of Las Palmas in the Canary Islands.
The photos show Lopez alongside her director, Niki Caro, and one of her co-stars, Joseph Fiennes, learning and rehearsing her lines. They’re all on the balcony of what appears to be a luxurious hotel, with Lopez wearing a cream-colored sweater with minimal makeup on.
In one photo, Lopez raises her arms above her head in celebration, appearing to have a moment for herself as she cracks her lines.
El Espanol reports that the Netflix production built a set on the streets of Las Palmas, having a tropical look reminiscent of Havana, where part of the story is supposed to develop. The set was surrounded by cameras and appeared to be getting ready to film some action scenes.
“The Mother” will be made in partnership with different production companies, including Sur Film, founded in Spain. It co-stars Gael Garcia Bernal, Joseph Fiennes, Paul Raci, and more. It’s the first film from the multiyear partnership between Netflix and Lopez’s production company, Nuyorican films.
“I am excited to announce my new partnership with Netflix. Elaine, Benny and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward-leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past. We at Nuyorican Productions are thrilled to find like-minded partners in Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber, Bela Bajaria and the whole team and look forward to getting to work right away,” said Lopez in a statement.