Jennifer Lopez is in Spain shooting her Netflix movie ‘The Mother’

Jennifer Lopez’s awaited film, “The Mother”, is currently shooting in Spain. The actress and singer was spotted in the municipality of Las Palmas in the Canary Islands.

©GrosbyGroup



Fiennes and Lopez rehearsing their lines.

The photos show Lopez alongside her director, Niki Caro, and one of her co-stars, Joseph Fiennes, learning and rehearsing her lines. They’re all on the balcony of what appears to be a luxurious hotel, with Lopez wearing a cream-colored sweater with minimal makeup on.

©GrosbyGroup



The two hug as they celebrate learning their lines.

In one photo, Lopez raises her arms above her head in celebration, appearing to have a moment for herself as she cracks her lines.

El Espanol reports that the Netflix production built a set on the streets of Las Palmas, having a tropical look reminiscent of Havana, where part of the story is supposed to develop. The set was surrounded by cameras and appeared to be getting ready to film some action scenes.