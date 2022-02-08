Jennifer Lopez explains why her relationship with Ben Affleck is different this time: ‘It was brutal’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are going strong! The Hollywood couple surprised everyone after rekindling their romance in 2021, with fans of the two stars wondering why they decided to get back together after their 2000s romance ended the first time.

Now the iconic singer and actress has revealed the reason for their breakup and what makes it different this time around.

“It’s funny because Ben and I were together, and we were so in love…. It was one of the happiest times of my life,” she explained, “But also there was this other thing happening where we were being criticized, and it really destroyed our relationship from the inside out.”

Jennifer says that trouble in their relationship was caused by media attention, and because the two stars “were just too young to understand at that time what were really the most important things in life.”

She also took a moment to share how she felt during that difficult breakup, declaring that “It was brutal. It’s one of those things that you bury very deeply so you can move on and get about your business.”

Ben previously revealed that he was hesitant to rekindle their relationship, making his children a priority, as he was wondering if this would hurt his family in the long run. Now Jennifer says they really thought about their future together before making a decision.

“I don’t think we would have got back together if we thought that was where it was headed,” she admitted, “We feel like what we found again is so much more important, and how we protect that and how we live our lives.”

The superstar also says they are now more aware of the media attention, and think about “what to share” and “what not to share,” as they have benefited from experience “and the wisdom that we gained over the years.”