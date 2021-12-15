Why Ben Affleck was hesitant to rekindle romance with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck opened up about his love and family life during his most recent interview, including his thoughts on rekindling his romance with Jennifer Lopez over the summer, admitting he was worried about how it would affect his children.

The 49-year-old actor talked about his relationship with the 52-year-old singer during his appearance on ‘The Howard Stern Show,’ explaining his priority has always been his three children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner.

“My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility. I don‘t want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it,” Ben shared.

When the Hollywood star was asked if there had been hesitation on his side about the romantic relationship, he said “It crossed my mind for sure.”

Affleck, who shares 16-year-old daughter Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old son Samuel with Garner, confessed, “I know that my life affects them,“ adding that being a celebrity is a ”cross to bear“ for their children.

Ben and JLo first started dating in 2002, quickly becoming a fan-favorite couple, getting engaged the same year and breaking up in 2004. The actor married Garner in 2005 and divorced from the actress in 2018.

About his relationship with her, Ben said they “had a marriage that didn‘t work. This happens,” he continued, “We tried because we had kids. We did not want it to be the model of marriage for the kids. We did our best. I knew she was a good mom, and I hoped she knew I was a good dad.“