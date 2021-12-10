Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - December 09, 2021
Parents first

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have a friendly meet up at their kids’ school

The two are amicable with each other, putting their kids first.

By Maria Loreto -New York

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are comfortable with each other. The two met up on Thursday December 9th at their kids’ school in Santa Monica, California.

The two talked and shielded themselves from the sun.

Ben and Jennifer both looked relaxed with each other, wearing comfortable clothes as they discussed important topics. Jennifer wore a beige sweater and some jeans that she paired with comfortable shoes. She was also wearing her glasses.

Ben wore a long dark coat, a dark shirt, jeans, and some boots. The two talked and hunched over some papers together.

After leaving the school, the two looked over some papers together.

The photos come after Ben was photographed alongside Jennifer Lopez, his current girlfriend. The two had courtside seats on a basketball game and seemed to be having a good time, holding hands and laughing.

Ben has recently spoken up about the year he has had, where he’s worked in a variety of films and has reignited his relationship with Lopez, his former girlfriend. When talking about their reencounter, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal, he said “It‘s definitely beautiful to me,” while also choosing not to elaborate further, keeping that part of his life as private as possible.

20th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards©GettyImages
Ben and Jennifer at the 20th Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Ben and Jennifer Garner were together for many years. They started dating in 2004 and finalized their divorce in 2018. The two share three kids, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12 and Samuel, 9.

