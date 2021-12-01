Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s daughter Violet learns to drive ahead of her 16th birthday

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s oldest child Violet is turning 16 tomorrow and she wasted no time when it comes to driving. In California, you are legally allowed to take the driver‘s test at 16 and on Sunday Garner and her mini me were spotted waiting for her driver’s lesson in Brentwood. The actress looks casual in jeans and a navy t-shirt and had a chat with her instructor, per GrosbyGroup.

Ben and Garner have been amazing co-parents following their divorce and share Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. Last year when Violet turned 15 Garner said she was in “disbelief.” Garner joined Good Morning America on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna and announced, “My daughter is 15 today.” “Can you stand it? Can you believe it, little Violet Affleck, she is 15!” Garner added.

When Hoda asked what she does when Violet says, “mom I think this boy‘s cute and he wants me to go on a date with him?” Garner looked a little scared at what lies ahead, “All I know is she’s on Zoom school, she goes to an all-girls school - we haven’t had to deal with that yet,” she replied with a laugh. At the time kids were still long-distance learning due to COVID-19 and

While some celebrities dedicate birthday posts on social media to their children with photos, Garner has always been protective of her kid‘s privacy so it’s likely she won’t share any pics tomorrow. In 2013, she participated in efforts to pass new laws in California to protect children from the paparazzi, per Cafemom. She even testified in the state legislature about the damaging impact aggressive photographers can have on young children. However it will be interesting to see how Victoria chooses to live her life when it comes to the public and social media as she gets older.