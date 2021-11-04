Jennifer Garner explains her new relationship with alcohol after health concerns

Jennifer Garner is opening up about her alcohol intake during the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic, as it was a difficult time for everyone and nationwide alcohol sales were on the rise.

Loading the player...

During her latest Instagram Live, the Hollywood star talked to actress Judy Greer about how they both handled the lockdown, admitting she is still “figuring it out,” and now has “a new relationship with it post-pandemic.“

The 49-year-old star who recently sparked engagement rumors with her boyfriend John Miller, revealed she started to worry about how alcohol was affecting her during the pandemic, asking herself “gosh, what is the right thing to do? What is the right amount?”

“I started thinking, I‘m having a little bit every night and especially during the pandemic,” Jennifer continued, “If I have half a glass every night, and if my half a glass is probably really a glass, that’s seven glasses a week, and say I have two on the weekends, then suddenly I‘m close to 10 glasses of wine a week! And that raises your risk for cancer.”

Jennifer then decided to go “sober-ish,” admitting she stopped drinking for 10 weeks and only had a one-night break in September when she travelled to New York City, adding “I really wanted to choose the night.”

“I took a couple months off and during that time, I went to a party, I traveled to New York, which is one of my favorite places to enjoy away from kids,” she shared.