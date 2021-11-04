Jennifer Garner is wearing a diamond ring on THAT finger weeks after friends said an engagement could be coming

Jennifer Garner reconnected with her 13 Going on 30 co-stars Judy Greer over Instagram live Tuesday to discuss the pros and cons of being “Sober-ish.” The actress‘s conversation kept flowing as Garner admitted to not liking the feeling of being drunk. “I love being drunk,” Greer responded laughing. While Garner is mostly sober she admitted to enjoying a glass of wine, “these people are exhausting” she quipped. While the convo was precious, a large diamond ring on Garner’s left hand has people wondering if she is engaged to her boyfriend John Miller. During the live she sipped from her tea mug and you can clearly see a diamond ring sitting pretty.

It was just over two weeks ago that sources told Us Weekly the couple‘s friends think an engagement could be coming soon. “Jen and John are serious,” an insider told the outlet. “They are totally set on a long-term future together. They’ve taken their time to get this committed,” the source continued.

The engagement is all rumors but back in January of 2020 before they split for 7 months a source told Us the CaliGroup CEO “very much” wanted to get married.