Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller’s friends think an engagement could come soon

Thing’s are getting serious! Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller are set on “a long-term future together.” Us Weekly revealed on October 14th that the couple‘s friends think an engagement could be coming soon. “Jen and John are serious,” an insider told the outlet. “They are totally set on a long-term future together. They’ve taken their time to get this committed,” the source continued.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer and John dated for 2 years before splitting in 2020

The actress and businessman both have children and from the start, they’ve put them first. “For a good while, it was important for both of them to focus on their kids and enjoy their time together in a low-profile way,” the insider told the outlet. They want on to explain it‘s “unlikely they’d ever move in together without things being formalized.” “They’re being quite old-fashioned and respectful until that happens,” the source said.

While the engagement is all speculation it is evident the 49 year old is happy with who the source described as “unlike anyone she’s ever dated.” “It’s hard to remember Jen being this happy, and she definitely feels safe and secure with John, who’s unlike anyone else she’s ever dated,” the insider told Us. “He’s hugely successful in his own right, of course, and she loves his mature and measured take on life. Being with someone as down-to-earth and calm as John is exactly what Jen needed in a partner.”

Garner and the Stanford Law graduate began dating in 2018 and in January 2020 a source told Us the CaliGroup CEO “very much” wanted to get married after two years together. But they split 7 months later in August before reconnecting in May of this year.

The Alias actress was of course married to Ben Affleck for 10 years before splitting in 2015. They share daughters Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. Miller shares two children with ex-wife Caroline Campbell.