Jennifer Garner accidentally texts selfie to a stranger and posts receipts

Jennifer Garner was trying to reconnect with old friends when she accidentally sent a selfie to a stranger. The actress posted screenshots on Instagram, sharing her mishap with her followers.

Garner’s iconic show “Alias” just celebrated an anniversary, prompting the actress to seek out old costars in hopes of reconnecting and getting everyone together for a reunion. When trying to reach out to her former costar Carl Lumbly, Jennifer texted his old phone number and was met with someone new.

“Carl -- this is Jen G. Here comes proof,” she wrote. She then sent a selfie of herself, only for the number to reply that she was contacting the wrong person. “You know the one time you take a selfie to prove to someone you‘re you? And get a ’wrong number‘ message just as it’s gone out into the world?‘” Garner captioned the post. “Well, it’s humbling, isn‘t it.” She added the hashtags: “#IfYouAreWorkingWithCarlLumbly #PleaseTellHimImLookingForHim #BristowAndDixon.“

Garner photographed in L.A. during late August.

“Alias” aired for five seasons and made a star of Garner, who played the lead role of Sydney Bristow. The show followed her, a double agent for the CIA posing as a criminal for a large organization, throughout several dangerous but also fun missions, and became a staple of ’90sTV. The series, developed by JJ Abrams, went on to become a hit and was the launchpad for a variety of actors, from Bradley Cooper to Michael Vartan.