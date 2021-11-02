Jennifer Lopez is not a stranger to wedding dresses or engagement rings. The actress, singer, dancer, and businesswoman has been engaged five times, married three, and has worn multiple wedding dresses for her movies and real life.

Lopez married her first husband, Ojani Noa, in 1997, and after for less than a year, they called it quits and divorced. Years later, she married Cris Judd from 2001 to 2002; the couple split and Jennifer later got engaged to Ben Affleck, whom she never married.

GettyImages Actor Ben Affleck and his fiance actress/singer Jennifer Lopez arrive at the premiere of “Daredevil” at the Village Theatre on February 9, 2003 in Los Angeles, California.

After Affleck, Lopez started seeing Marc Anthony, her ex-husband of ten years and the father of her twins. After separating and separating the Salsa singer in 2014, she started dating several men, including Alex Rodriguez but never made it to the altar.

As of this writing, her most recent official relationship is with Ben Affleck. The stars rekindle their romance and are presumably getting married soon.

While we wait for Jennifer’s upcoming wedding, let us revisit the wedding dresses she has worn to the altar in movies and real life.