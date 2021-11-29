Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck flaunt their love while waiting outside a restaurant in Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck aren‘t too shy to flaunt their love. The two lovebirds couldn’t keep their hands to themselves as JLo held on tight to Ben while waiting outside after enjoying a romantic dinner date at Spago Restaurant in Beverly Hills.

The pair clearly love each other’s company and can’t help to show it to the world. For the outing, Lopez rocked a trenchcoat, a gold purse, and pair of red high heels with a transparent band. She tied her hair back in a ponytail and kept her makeup neutral. Ben kept his look very simple and wore black shoes and pants and a charcoal jacket.

Jennifer has been very busy, but never for her man. Recently, the trailer for her upcoming film “Marry Me” was released. The film follows Lopez playing the role of a successful pop star who learns of her fiance’s infidelities minutes before their wedding, which was meant to be held onstage at Madison Square Garden. Heartbroken, she asks a random guy in the audience to marry her. The project is a romantic comedy where she stars alongside Owen Wilson and Maluma, in his acting debut.