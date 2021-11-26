Jennifer Lopez and her kids fly back to Los Angeles to enjoy the remainder of their holiday

Jennifer Lopez and her children, Max and Emme, were photographed arriving at Los Angeles. The family is expected to spend the remainder of their Thanksgiving Holiday with Ben Affleck and his family.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Lopez and her kids arriving at Los Angeles.

Jennifer and her family were photographed wearing clothes for the cold weather despite the typical sunny Los Angeles climate. Max and Emme wore comfortable-looking sweatshirts and Jennifer wore a beautiful brown fur coat.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer and her children looked like they were dressed for cold weather.

The kids were wearing their face masks while Jennifer was laughing and smiling at something they said. They flew in on a private plane.

Jennifer recently wrapped production of her film “The Mother.” She made the announcement on her Instagram, where she shared a video with her followers and shared some of the things she was grateful for this Thanksgiving. “Hey everybody, it’s my last day here shooting “The Mother,” in Smithers, Canada,” she said, with a beautiful snowy backdrop. “I hope everybody has an amazing weekend with their families and their loved ones. There’s so much to be grateful for this year.”