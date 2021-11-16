Jennifer Lopez treats her fans with a glimpse of her upcoming film with Owen Wilson

Jennifer Lopez’s new film is around the corner. If we weren’t excited enough, the singer, actress, and businesswoman have teased her fans with a glimpse of her upcoming romantic comedy film with Owen Wilson. Under de direction of Kat Coiro, Marry Me is set to premiere in 2022, and it is inspired by the graphic novel of the same name.

The newly released video includes JLo’s track “On My Way” and the star dressed as a bride. In the film, the Hustlers actress portrays a musical superstar by the name of Kat Valdez who is set to marry a hot new musician named Bastian, played by Maluma.

Their not-so-intimate ceremony is set to take place in front of their millions of fans, being streamed across multiple platforms —but, when Kat learns, seconds before the ceremony, that Bastian has cheated on her with her assistant, she has a meltdown on stage. As the life she thought she knew crumbles right before her, she locks eyes with a stranger in the crowd, deciding to marry a math teacher, played by Owen Wilson, instead.

The movie will also feature JLo’s previously released songs “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely.” Both songs also have a music video, in which JLo’s portrays a billionaire who is living a lavish life beyond most people’s wildest dreams. In the meantime, Maluma serves as her bodyguard while they both sing in Spanish over a seductive beat.