Brad Pitt at the 2020 Oscars wearing long hair again
Celebrity couples

Brad Pitt might be dating again! Meet his new rumored girlfriend

Giving love one more chance!

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Brad Pitt might be giving love one more chance! The beloved actor is presumably dating again. According to Radar Online, Pitt and Lisa Stelly, ex-wife of Jack Osbourne, son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, were spotted at the Bel Air Hotel in October.

According to the publication, the outing coincided with Angelina Jolie’s reunion with her first ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller. “99% sure I saw Brad Pitt with Lisa Stelly (Skyler Astin’s ex gf/Jack Osbourne‘s ex-wife) at Bel-Air Hotel restaurant last night,” a tipster wrote on the pop culture site Deuxmoi. “They walked in quickly and were seated at a private booth in the back, so I only got a quick glance.”

Brad Pitt might be dating again!©Getty Images
GALLERY
Brad Pitt might be dating again!

Although Brad might be trying to keep himself busy, as we previously reported, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s custody battle is far from over! Now that the 45-year-old actress has accused the 57-year-old actor of using his celebrity status to “seek special treatment.”

Angelina’s legal team presented new documents to the court, stating that “this sort of gamesmanship, a last-ditch effort by a celebrity litigant seeking special treatment, is not what this Court’s limited review resources are for,” in reference to Brad’s celebrity status, adding “there is nothing to see or review here.”

Related

Angelina Jolie and her kids are all smiles as they hit the red carpet together in London

From Elizabeth Taylor to Jennifer Lopez: Find which Hollywood celebrities have been engaged the most

Eternal besties? Salma Hayek’s daughter makes fast friends with Angelina Jolie’s kids

The former couple are also fighting another legal battle, involving their French property, Châteаu Mirаvаl, following Brad’s lawsuit against Angelina, preventing her from selling her shares.


Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
Read more