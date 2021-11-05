Brad Pitt might be dating again! Meet his new rumored girlfriend

Brad Pitt might be giving love one more chance! The beloved actor is presumably dating again. According to Radar Online, Pitt and Lisa Stelly, ex-wife of Jack Osbourne, son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, were spotted at the Bel Air Hotel in October.

According to the publication, the outing coincided with Angelina Jolie’s reunion with her first ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller. “99% sure I saw Brad Pitt with Lisa Stelly (Skyler Astin’s ex gf/Jack Osbourne‘s ex-wife) at Bel-Air Hotel restaurant last night,” a tipster wrote on the pop culture site Deuxmoi. “They walked in quickly and were seated at a private booth in the back, so I only got a quick glance.”

Although Brad might be trying to keep himself busy, as we previously reported, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s custody battle is far from over! Now that the 45-year-old actress has accused the 57-year-old actor of using his celebrity status to “seek special treatment.”

Angelina’s legal team presented new documents to the court, stating that “this sort of gamesmanship, a last-ditch effort by a celebrity litigant seeking special treatment, is not what this Court’s limited review resources are for,” in reference to Brad’s celebrity status, adding “there is nothing to see or review here.”

The former couple are also fighting another legal battle, involving their French property, Châteаu Mirаvаl, following Brad’s lawsuit against Angelina, preventing her from selling her shares.