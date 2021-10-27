Angelina Jolie and her kids are all smiles as they hit the red carpet together in London

The never-ending Eternals premieres continue and people can’t get enough of Angelina Jolie and her kids. The actress attended the 2021 Rome Film Fest with daughters Shiloh, 15, and Zahara, 16, but today twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, and Maddox joined them and posed proudly with mom at the BFI IMAX Waterloo in London. The only one missing was Pax, 17, who seems to have sat out this London trip. ﻿ Jolie has been upcycling her old dresses for her daughters and it looks like she had an old Dior dress cut and tailored to fit Shiloh’s teenage frame perfectly. The rest of the kids looked equally amazing in their outfits that showed off their style, like Zahara who rocked a yellow dress and shined like the sun.

Last week at the Los Angeles Eternals premiere Zahara wore Jolie’s 2014 Elie Saab Oscars gown. She first wore it to support then-husband’s Academy Award-winning film, 12 Years a Slave, per E. She told E! News Daily Pop this month she’s the kind of mom that encourages her kids to raid her closet. “I’m like, ‘Oh my god, wear it and wear it better than me! Take it, it’s your turn,‘” Jolie gushed.

While all of Angelina’s and Brad’s kids are special, people have been particularly fascinated watching Shiloh’s style evolution. The 15-year-old is a perfect blend of her parents and has been rocking dresses and light makeup which has gotten people‘s attention because when she was younger she had short hair and would prefer to wear suits. Jolie told Vanity Fair in 2011, “So we had to cut her hair. She likes to wear boys’ everything. She thinks she‘s one of the brothers.” “Shiloh, we feel, has Montenegro style. She dresses like a little dude. It’s how people dress there. She likes tracksuits, she likes [regular] suits,” she added.

Whatever Shiloh decides to wear is ultimately her choice and the world really shouldn’t be phased by it. This is something Jolie made clear to The Daily Mail after headlines went rampant about Shiloh’s preferences. Angelina told the outlet, “I don’t think it’s for the world to interpret anything. She likes to dress like a boy and wants her hair cut like a boy and she wanted to be called John for a while.” “Some kids wear capes and want to be Superman and she wants to be like her brothers. It’s who she is. It’s been a surprise to us and it’s really interesting, but she’s so much more than that – she’s funny and sweet and pretty. But she does love a tie…” she said.