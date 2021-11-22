Jennifer Lopez transforms into an edgy bride for her VMAs performance

Jennifer Lopez loves weddings dresses! The HOLA! USA Latina Powerhouse performed at the American Music Awards 2021 her song “On My Way” from the soundtrack of her upcoming film Marry Me. After appearing in a black number, the singer, actress, and businesswoman disappeared for a few seconds to later return to the stage wearing a bridal-inspired dress.

JLo stepped away from the traditional gown and resembled an edgy bride featuring a bedazzled headpiece veil, a semi-sheer corseted bodice, and a puffy tulle skirt. To complete the look, Lopez wore a pair of nude stiletto lace-up boots.

Jennifer Lopez performs onstage for the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater broadcast on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Jennifer is currently dating actor Ben Affleck, and in a recent interview with the Today show, she said she would marry again. “Yeah, I guess. You know me, I‘m a romantic, I always have been, a few times. I still believe in happily ever after, for sure, 100%,” she confirms.

Lopez is promoting her new film, in which she portrays a superstar who has been married multiple times. “If you can‘t laugh at yourself and just take it as it comes, I just don’t think about those things,” Lopez said. “I feel like I‘m a human being like everybody else. I’ve had my ups and downs, I‘ve made mistakes, and I’m really proud of where I‘ve come to in my life and who I am as a person, as a mom, and as an actor, and as an artist. So yeah, it’s OK, everybody‘s got that.”

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson seen filming on location for ‘Marry Me’ in Clinton Hill on November 15, 2019 in New York City.

Marry Me is a film about the unlikely relationship between a pop star and a math teacher, starring Owen Wilson and Maluma. In the movie, The Hustlers actress portrays musical superstar Kat Valdez who is set to marry hot new music supernova Bastian (played by Maluma) in a ceremony in front of their fans, streamed across multiple platforms.

But when Kat learns, seconds before the ceremony, that Bastian has cheated on her with her assistant, her life turns left as she has a meltdown on stage, questioning love, truth, and loyalty.