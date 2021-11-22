Jennifer Lopez transforms into an edgy bride for her VMAs performance

Jennifer Lopez loves weddings dresses! The HOLA! USA Latina Powerhouse performed at the American Music Awards 2021 her song “On My Way” from the soundtrack of her upcoming film Marry Me. After appearing in a black number, the singer, actress, and businesswoman disappeared for a few seconds to later return to the stage wearing a bridal-inspired dress.
JLo stepped away from the traditional gown and resembled an edgy bride featuring a bedazzled headpiece veil, a semi-sheer corseted bodice, and a puffy tulle skirt. To complete the look, Lopez wore a pair of nude stiletto lace-up boots.
Jennifer is currently dating actor Ben Affleck, and in a recent interview with the Today show, she said she would marry again. “Yeah, I guess. You know me, I‘m a romantic, I always have been, a few times. I still believe in happily ever after, for sure, 100%,” she confirms.
Lopez is promoting her new film, in which she portrays a superstar who has been married multiple times. “If you can‘t laugh at yourself and just take it as it comes, I just don’t think about those things,” Lopez said. “I feel like I‘m a human being like everybody else. I’ve had my ups and downs, I‘ve made mistakes, and I’m really proud of where I‘ve come to in my life and who I am as a person, as a mom, and as an actor, and as an artist. So yeah, it’s OK, everybody‘s got that.”
Marry Me is a film about the unlikely relationship between a pop star and a math teacher, starring Owen Wilson and Maluma. In the movie, The Hustlers actress portrays musical superstar Kat Valdez who is set to marry hot new music supernova Bastian (played by Maluma) in a ceremony in front of their fans, streamed across multiple platforms.
But when Kat learns, seconds before the ceremony, that Bastian has cheated on her with her assistant, her life turns left as she has a meltdown on stage, questioning love, truth, and loyalty.
As her gossamer world falls away, she locks eyes with a stranger—a face in the crowd. That very moment, Kate decides to marry math teacher Charlie Gilbert, played by Owen Wilson. What began as an impulsive reaction evolves into an unexpected romance. Still, as forces conspire to separate them, the universal question arises: Can two people from such different worlds bridge the gulf between them and build a place where they both belong?
Marry Me is produced by Maid in Manhattan’s Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Jennifer Lopez, Benny Medina, and John Rogers. The cast also includes stars Sarah Silverman, Jameela Jamil, and Jimmy Fallon.
Marry Me will premiere on Valentine’s Day 2022.