Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck can’t get their hands off each other! See the couple kissing passionately

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck can’t get their hand off each other! Undoubtedly the couple is in love, and they are not scared of public display of affection. Recently, Lopez and Affleck were captured at the airport kissing passionately.

The actor and the singer, actress, and businesswoman packed a PDA session at the Los Angeles airport while Lopez’s pilot patiently waited for her to board the private aircraft. Besides kissing, they wrapped each other with their arms and shared a long hug.

©GrosbyGroup



According to the singer’s former publicist, Rob Shuter, the wedding bells are getting loud for them. Shuter told Fox News that if Jennifer didn’t see a future with Ben, she would never be so open and attend to red carpets. “I don’t think either of them would be this open about being back together if they weren’t serious,” he said. “When I worked for Jennifer, she was the boss. I should have been paying her because she runs the show.”

“You may have opinions,” he shared. “She will listen to them. But at the end of the day, she makes her own decisions. And I think this is the case here. Jennifer would not be letting us see them walk together in the park or on the red carpet if she didn’t see a future for them. They could have easily met quietly, dated on the side, and had some fun together. The world would have never known about it. But the fact that they’re allowing us to see this tells me it’s serious.”

Shuter revealed that Lopez knows what she brings to the table despite what the tabloids say. “She’s really comfortable in her own skin,” said Shuter. “And I think that’s her biggest secret of all. Forget the gossip and all the details of her private life. She isn’t fazed by what people have to say about her. She’s the boss.”