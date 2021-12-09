Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck sit courtside at a Lakers game against the Boston Celtics. Bennifer enjoyed their date while getting cozy. Affleck and Lopez have been relatively private with their new relationship; however, they have graced us with a variety of photos and videos.

ennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck courtside during the game between the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on December 07, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal Affleck shares few details about his relationship, including how “beautiful” he found their reencounter.

“I can say that it‘s definitely beautiful to me,” said Affleck. “And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that.”

Affleck also talked about media speculation, something that has always been incredibly present in his relationship with Lopez over the years. “You can write conjecture about it, but one of the harder lessons that I have learned is that it‘s not wise to share everything with the world,” said Affleck.

“I know that I feel more comfortable having those healthy boundaries in my life around which, in a friendly and straightforward way, I tell you, I just don’t want to be talking about my personal relationship in the newspaper. I‘m going to exercise a little restraint,” he continued.

He did say that the story of how they got back together was a “great story,” even though he wasn’t planning on revealing it. “And, you know, maybe one day I’ll tell it. I‘ll write it all out. And then I’ll light it on fire,” he said.

Affleck and Lopez reconnected earlier this year, after having breakups with Ana de Armas and Alex Rodriguez, respectively. Affleck and Lopez’s relationship dates back to 2002, where they got engaged soon after. They broke up in 2004.