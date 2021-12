Recently, Ben Affleck spoke about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez in an interview with The Wall Street Journal. While Affleck wasn’t all that forthcoming about his relationship, he couldn’t help but discuss how “beautiful” he found their reencounter. “I can say that it’s definitely beautiful to me,” said Affleck. “And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that.”

Affleck and Lopez reconnected earlier this year, after having breakups with Ana de Armas and Alex Rodriguez, respectively. Affleck and Lopez’s relationship dates back to 2002, where they got engaged soon after. They broke up in 2004.