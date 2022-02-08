Jennifer Lopez reveals her ideal Valentine’s Day plans

Jennifer Lopez is in the last stretch of promotions for her upcoming movie “Marry Me” alongside Maluma and Owen Wilson. Days away from the premiere on Valentine’s Day, the Newyorican singer and actress revealed in a press conference with HOLA! USA and other media outlets details about her ideal Valentine’s Day plans.

According to Lopez, her perfect Valentine’s Day plan is somewhere far away from the paparazzi. “The ideal Valentine’s Day is just me and my partner,” she began. “Alone in a place where we don’t have to worry about people watching us. Or [where there] won’t be a bunch of paparazzi,” Ben Affleck’s girlfriend said.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoying a romantic dinner date at Spagos Restaurant in Beverly Hills.

The multi-hyphenate star also said she looks forward to having a private moment to enjoy each other’s company and forget about anything else. [A place] where we can have some private moments and really talk about life and love and just really appreciating some of the company and being in love and being together,” she continued.

Speaking about the film, Jennifer said that “there’s a lot” of her in Kat and vice versa. “This wasn’t a role where I had to research what it was to be a famous recording artist. I think the difficult part was the idea of showing how when something goes wrong, and you suffer a heartbreak like this in front of the whole world, and the media kind of goes to town on you,” she said. “In some of those moments, even with scenes with me and Owen where [his character] is asking like, ‘don’t you want to just give up on the whole [fame]?”

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in their upcoming film ‘Marry Me’

The singer, actress, and businesswoman said that, like her in real life, Kat has to deal with the pressures of social media. “It is a real thing! It used to be just the tabloids or the press,” Lopez said. “And now it’s social media as well, which can be just as, if not even more anxiety-provoking for people in the public eye.”

However, the social media element is what brings “Marry Me” to this era for the star. “I think that’s what also makes this one a little bit more modern,” she noted. “What is it like to have a heartbreak and a huge embarrassment in front of the world and how it travels so quickly.” According to Jennifer, back in the day when a breaking story was ready to be published, it was more conversational, and stars would wait and see “if it gets picked up.”