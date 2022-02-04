Who would have thought that good friends Jennifer Lopez and Hoda Kotb would end up on the same cover —one talking about love and the other because of a split. Lopez, who is promoting her upcoming movie Marry Me, visited the NBC News morning show Today to talk about the film and her most recent magazine cover.

While showing the February issue to the camera, Kotb covered with her hand the top right corner of the magazine, showing her picture with the news of her split from Joel Schiffman.“You look beautiful on People [magazine]. Let me just block out this corner,” Kotb said.

Jennifer Lopez mocks Hoda Kotb for purposely avoiding showing the news of her split from Joel Schiffman

“Why you trying to block out the corner? You don’t want to talk about your personal stuff? Is that what it is, Hoda?” Lopez jokingly asked while grabbing the magazine from the host.

Kotb started laughing and high-fived JLo, describing the hilarious moment as a “Touché.” Savannah Guthrie chimed in by saying, “They call that mutually assured destruction.”

Jennifer’s reaction comes after the hosts tried to get information regarding Lopez’s rekindled romance with actor Ben Affleck. When asked about her mediatic relationship, the HOLA! USA Latina Powerhouse singer said she prefers to keep it private. “We can talk about that backstage if you really want to know,” Lopez said. “I think what we learned from the last time is that love when you are lucky enough to find it is so sacred and special, and you have to hold a little bit of that privately, and that’s what we’ve learned. But we’re very happy if that’s what you’re wondering about.”