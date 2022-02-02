Jennifer Lopez shows off her abs and gushes about her second chance with Ben Affleck

Aside from keeping her body in tip-top shape, Lopez has been enjoying her second chance with Ben Affleck. She opened up to PEOPLE about their relationship and said they learned their lesson the first time around when it comes to the public. “Before we kind of put [our relationship] out there and we were naïve and it got a little trampled,” she said adding, “We both were like, ‘Wow, we’re so happy and, we don‘t want any of that to come into play again.’”

This time, she says they’re older, smarter, more experienced, and are holding their relationship sacred. “I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that‘s happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe,” she said. “It’s beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago,” she said. “When you find somebody and you really, really love them and, you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and, we don’t take it for granted,” the 52-year-old gushed.