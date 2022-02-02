Jennifer Lopez shows off her abs and gushes about her second chance with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has been doing an amazing job promoting her upcoming film Marry Me. The actress is currently doing press for the film and, she shared some stunning behind-the-scenes photos from her shoot with NY Times on her Instagram story. She also gushed about her second change at love with Ben Affleck.
Lopez looks fit in a cutout black look that tested gravity and accentuated every curve of her body. Her toned abs showed how just strong the actress is.
Aside from keeping her body in tip-top shape, Lopez has been enjoying her second chance with Ben Affleck. She opened up to PEOPLE about their relationship and said they learned their lesson the first time around when it comes to the public. “Before we kind of put [our relationship] out there and we were naïve and it got a little trampled,” she said adding, “We both were like, ‘Wow, we’re so happy and, we don‘t want any of that to come into play again.’”
This time, she says they’re older, smarter, more experienced, and are holding their relationship sacred. “I just feel very happy and lucky to be in a relationship that‘s happy and loving, and I want to do everything I can to protect that and keep it safe,” she said. “It’s beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago,” she said. “When you find somebody and you really, really love them and, you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and, we don’t take it for granted,” the 52-year-old gushed.
She went on to say how proud she is of the man she’s watched “from afar.” “I feel like he‘s at a place in his life where - just like how I feel about myself - it’s been a journey of learning yourself and figuring yourself out, getting to a place where you feel really good on your own and who you are so you can be in a happy, healthy relationship,” the singer continued.
Marry Me hits theaters on February 11th but, the movie‘s single from their official soundtrack drops tomorrow at 5 pm EST/2 pm. Lopez is on the track with her co-star Maluma.