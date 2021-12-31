Jennifer Lopez says people forget there is still a human being inside celebrities

Jennifer Lopez is ready for the world to meet ‘Kat Valdez,’ a fictional pop superstar in her upcoming film Marry Me. While Lopez has played many roles, it might be safe to say Valdez is her most personal yet. JLo posted a behind-the-scenes video of the making of the movie where she reflected on what it’s like being a celebrity in this age of social media.

The world has and will always be obsessed with JLo, especially when it comes to her love life. With paparazzi, social media, and “insiders” it‘s been pretty much impossible for Lopez to keep any secrets when it comes to her personal life. “The fact that you are a celebrity in the public eye, people feel like they have a right to know everything but it’s OK, I do get to have something for myself, right?” Lopez says in the video.

The artist knew the story she wanted to tell and spent 7 years working on the film with director Kat Coiro. “That‘s what we wanted to show in this movie, not just the celebrity that is Kat Valdez, but the human being,” Lopez said.

Lopez experienced fame before social media and knows how different life in the limelight has changed over time. “It’s different to be a performer, an actor, a singer, an artist in this age of social media,” she explained.

As for how JLo stays grounded while living life in the public eye, as a superstar? She remembers she’s still Jenny from the block. “Remembering where I came from has always kept me very grounded. I don’t feel any different than that person,” Lopez said. “And I think that is what people forget, that I am still the same person, I’m just doing these things with my life. And it‘s expanding and grown but there is still a human being there,” the actress added.

Marry Me opens in theaters on February 11, 2022, and stars Lopez, Owen Wilson, and Maluma. The film follows Valdez who learns that her on-stage partner (Maluma) has been having an affair, and impulsively decides to marry a stranger (Wilson), who she sees holding up a “Marry Me” sign by accident at her concert.