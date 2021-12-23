Jennifer Lopez gives Ben Affleck a subtle shoutout in her latest IG post

Jennifer Lopez wants Ben Affleck by her side at all times, even if he’s not there, physically.

On Wednesday, December 22, the singer posted a couple photos to Instagram that prove her rekindled romance with her former fiancé is always on her mind.

In the pics, JLo few posed in her new white puffer jacket, wearing a comfy, monochromatic outfit with a longsleeve tee and white sweats to match. “Cozy morning in my Super Puff ☕️🤍❄️,” she wrote in her caption, tagging the brand Aritzia and thanking them for the jacket.

The photos also feature the Marry Me actress flashing a huge smile as she holds up a black and white mug with a big “B” on the front.

Of course, fans immediately noticed the accessory, assuming the cup was a subtle nod to her boyfriend. In the comments, one of her Instagram followers wrote, “This beautiful babe, and I love the mug, B.” Another added, “B AS IN BEN,” along with a crying-face emoji.

The sweet tribute some the “Jenny From The Block” singer comes just a little more than two weeks since their last date, when her and Affleck were spotted cuddling courtside during their latest date night at a Lakers game. A week before that, the couple enjoyed their first major holiday together ever since they rekindled their romance earlier this year.

As a source previously told E! News of the holiday festivities, things couldn’t be better between the pair.

“Jennifer was very excited to come home and spend Thanksgiving with Ben,” a source close to the actress revealed. “[Ben‘s] mom joined them, and they had a lot of low-key family time with both of their families together.”

The insider continued, “Jennifer enjoys the holidays and this was her first since she and Ben have been back together. She wanted to make it special for him and for the kids and to start new traditions.”