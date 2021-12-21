Ben Affleck is reportedly looking to sell his home to get mega mansion with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez just might be ready to take the next step in their relationship.

According to reports, The Tender Bar actor is looking to sell his $19.2 million mansion in the Pacific Palisades to look for a new home with JLo. The couple have been splitting their time between Los Angeles and Miami since rekindling their romance earlier this year, and now, they might be ready to move in together.

Affleck has been living in the luxurious home since 2018 following his divorce from Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children: Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and nine-year-old Samuel. The 13,000 square foot estate has a gym, family room with a full bar, and a temperature controlled wine cellar along with a maid’s room. Outside, there’s an expansive back garden complete with a swimming pool, outdoor BBQ, spa and guest house.

The residence boasts seven bedrooms and the master suite contains a separate sitting area, dual bathrooms, and two large walk-in wardrobes. While the house would be more than enough room to accommodate Ben and his kids along with Lopez and her twins, 13-year-old twins Max and Emme. Still, it looks like the blended families are looking for something a little bigger.

Back in August, Bennifer was spotted house hunting, which is when they visited an $85 million dollar estate located in Beverly Hills, California. The home they toured has 12 bedrooms, with gorgeous views and a large amount of parking space, fitting up to 80 cars and leaving ample room for guests, family, and children.

While that massive property is one of the most impressive houses they toured, the couple has been on the lookout for homes since July. While they’ve yet to move in together, a source that spoke to ET said that their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they do and if they “ultimately end up together.”

Now that Ben is getting ready to sell his house, it looks like the couple is closer than ever to making the big move.