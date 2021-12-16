Jennifer Garner spotted with a huge smile following Ben Affleck’s controversial comments about their marriage

Despite some shocking comments about her previous marriage making headlines this week, Jennifer Garner seems to be doing just fine.

The actress was photographed on Wednesday, December 15 while going for a stroll in Santa Monica, California. Regardless of what drama might be going on in her life, behind the scenes, she was happily holding a cup of coffee and flashing a big smile.

Just one day prior, her ex-husband Ben Affleck sat down with Howard Stern, where he made some controversial comments about his marriage to the mother of his children. According to the Gone Girl star, he “still would’ve been drinking” had he stayed married to Garner. The former couple was married from 2005 to 2018 and share three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and 9-year-old Samuel.

“I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’” he saiid in the revealing interview. “And what I did was [I] drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

Affleck told Howard Stern that the exes had moments of tension and some disagreements over custody, but ultimately, their split was “amicable.”

Obviously, fans took issue with Affleck’s comments, pointing out that blaming his drinking problem on someone else is problematic for many reasons.

“When you can’t accept that your drinking problem is because of you, you still have a drinking problem,” one person pointed out on Twitter. “Jennifer Garner didn’t drive Ben Affleck to drink, she did however drive him to rehab probably saving his life.”