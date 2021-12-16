Ben Affleck criticized after confessing he felt ‘trapped’ with Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck is receiving backlash following his latest interview, opening up about his love life with Jennifer Lopez and his family life with Jennifer Garner, admitting he would “probably still be drinking” if he was still married to the actress.

The actor talked to Howard Stern about the difficult moments in his divorce with Garner, revealing he was feeling “trapped” and it was part of the reason why he “started drinking.”

Now fans of the actress have taken time to defend her after reading about Affleck’s interview, claiming Jennifer should not be blamed for his alcohol addiction and insisting “she deserved better,” highlighting the alleged 2015 cheating scandal and 2018 photographs that show Jennifer driving the actor to a rehabilitation center.

During the interview Ben described the “moments of tension” that lead to their divorce; “The truth was, we took our time, we made the decision.…We grew apart. We had a marriage that didn’t work, this happens, with somebody that I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn’t be married any longer.”

“Ultimately, we tried. We tried, we tried because we had kids. Both of us felt like we don’t want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage,” the actor shared.

Now Ben and Jennifer have a friendly relationship, describing her as a “good mom,” with the actor rekindling his romantic relationship with Jennifer Lopez and Garner going strong with businessman John Miller.