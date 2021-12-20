Despite reports that Jennifer Lopez was furious with Ben Affleck over his controversial comments about his marriage with Jennifer Garner, the singer let the actor take over the Christmas shopping and take the kids she shares with Marc Anthony with him.

The 49-year-old star was spotted visiting several stores in Los Angeles, alongside Jennifer’s twins Max and Emme and Ben’s daughter Seraphina and Violet. Although Lopez didn’t join the crew, she was photographed doing Christmas shopping at a department store nearby the same day.

Ben Affleck takes his and Jennifer Lopez's kids Christmas shopping after his controversial comments

Affleck received backlash after his latest interview. He opened up about his love life with Jennifer Lopez and his family life with Jennifer Garner, admitting he would “probably still be drinking” if he was still married to the actress. The actor talked to Howard Stern about the difficult moments in his divorce with Garner, revealing he was feeling “trapped,” and it was part of the reason why he “started drinking.”

During the interview Ben described the “moments of tension” that lead to their divorce; “The truth was, we took our time, we made the decision.…We grew apart. We had a marriage that didn’t work, this happens, with somebody that I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn’t be married any longer.”

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are seen on December 09, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Despite the shocking comments, Garner seems to be doing just fine. The actress was photographed on Wednesday, December 15, while taking a stroll in Santa Monica, California. The former couple was married from 2005 to 2018 and share three children: Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and 9-year-old Samuel.