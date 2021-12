Elon Musk and Grimes seemed to be going strong since they started dating in 2018, becoming parents of their son X Æ A-Xii early last year, but with the billionaire and the singer being focused on work, the pair decided to split and co-parent their baby. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA,” Musk stated.